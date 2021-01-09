Library offers Reading Challenge book discussion today

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to participate in an online book discussion at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 9, as part of its Read for Change: Read Woke Reading Challenge. Registration is required by emailing library@lincolnlibraries.org.

This hour-long discussion will take place via Zoom video conferencing with links being emailed before the event.

Karen Bell-Dancy, executive director of the YWCA of Lincoln, will discuss "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" – or the young adult edition – "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You." Stamped is the National Book Award-winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread and became deeply rooted in American society.

Copies of the books are available for borrowing from Lincoln City Libraries. Most of the titles are also available as e-books and downloadable audio through hoopladigital.com and overdrive.com.

To find additional reading challenge activities for kids, teens and adults, visit lincolnlibraries.org/ReadWoke2021. For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

