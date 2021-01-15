Library offers Reading Challenge book discussion Jan. 23

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to participate in an online book discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, as part of its Read for Change: Read Woke Reading Challenge.

Attendance is limited, and registration is required by emailing library@lincolnlibraries.org.

This hour-long discussion will take place via Zoom video conferencing with links being emailed prior to the event.

The discussion will focus on "I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir" by Malaka Gharib. This triumphant graphic memoir brings to life her teenage antics and illuminates earnest questions about identity and culture, while providing thoughtful insight into the lives of modern immigrants and the generation of millennial children they raised.

The discussion will be led by Tasneem Huq, a Youth Program intern at the Asian Community and Cultural Center, who will be joined by high school students who are members of the Center’s Youth Program.

Copies of the books are available for borrowing from Lincoln City Libraries. Most of the titles are also available as e-books and downloadable audio through hoopladigital.com and overdrive.com.

To find additional reading challenge activities for kids, teens and adults, visit lincolnlibraries.org/ReadWoke2021. For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

