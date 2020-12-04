Libraries to host reading challenge book discussions

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to participate in online book discussions in December and January as part of its Read for Change: Read Woke Reading Challenge.

Attendance is limited, and registration is required by emailing library@lincolnlibraries.org. Be sure to specify in the email the date and time of the discussion you wish to attend. Discussions will take place via Zoom video conferencing with links emailed prior to the event.

Saturday, Dec. 5

10 a.m.: “Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen!” by Sarah Kapit – Eleven-year-old knuckleball pitcher Vivy Cohen, who is autistic, becomes pen pals with her favorite Major League baseball player after writing a letter to him as an assignment for her social skills class. This discussion will be led by Amy Jewell, a special education teacher at Southwest High School.

2 p.m.: “El Deafo” by Cece Bell – Starting at a new school is scary, especially with a giant hearing aid strapped to your chest. At her old school, everyone in Cece’s class was deaf. Here, she’s different. This discussion will be led by Ashley Wulf, advocacy specialist, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and ASL interpreter Sharon Sinkler.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.