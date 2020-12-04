Libraries to host reading challenge book discussions

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to participate in online book discussions in December and January as part of its Read for Change: Read Woke Reading Challenge.
Attendance is limited, and registration is required by emailing library@lincolnlibraries.org. Be sure to specify in the email the date and time of the discussion you wish to attend. Discussions will take place via Zoom video conferencing with links emailed prior to the event.
Saturday, Dec. 5
10 a.m.: “Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen!” by Sarah Kapit – Eleven-year-old knuckleball pitcher Vivy Cohen, who is autistic, becomes pen pals with her favorite Major League baseball player after writing a letter to him as an assignment for her social skills class. This discussion will be led by Amy Jewell, a special education teacher at Southwest High School.
2 p.m.: “El Deafo” by Cece Bell – Starting at a new school is scary, especially with a giant hearing aid strapped to your chest. At her old school, everyone in Cece’s class was deaf. Here, she’s different. This discussion will be led by Ashley Wulf, advocacy specialist, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and ASL interpreter Sharon Sinkler.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.
“#Not Your Princess: Voice of Native American Women,” edited by Lisa Charleyboy and Mary Beth Leatherdale, is an eclectic collection of poems, essays, interviews and art that combine to express the experience of being a Native woman.
Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m.
“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” or “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” (young adult edition), by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, is a National Book Award-winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread and became deeply rooted in American society.
Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m.
“I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir” by Malaka Gharib is a coming-of-age story and a reminder of the thousands of immigrants who came to America in search of a better life for themselves and their children.
Copies of the books are available to borrow from Lincoln City Libraries. Most of the titles are also available as e-books and downloadable audio through hoopladigital.com and overdrive.com. To find additional reading challenge activities for kids, teens and adults, visit lincolnlibraries.org/ReadWoke2021. For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
