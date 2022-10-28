Libraries to host NYT bestselling authors in November

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites residents to two events in November featuring New York Times bestselling authors.

The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m. – Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. Nebraska Author Tosca Lee will speak at a National Novel Writer’s Month kickoff event. Lee will offer tips on getting started as a writer and discuss other aspects of her life as an author. Her presentation will be followed by the first in a series of four weekly “Write-In” events in November.

• Sunday, Nov. 20, 2-3 p.m. – Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.; Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.; and Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Amor Towles, author of this year’s One Book – One Lincoln winning title “The Lincoln Highway,” will join a live discussion via Zoom. Residents are invited to participate or attend a live watch party at the locations listed above. Towles is the first ever two-time winner of the One Book – One Lincoln community reading project. He previously won in 2017 with his book, “A Gentleman in Moscow.” This is the fourth year in a row LCL has hosted the winning author.

For more information on the events, visit lincolnlibraries.org.