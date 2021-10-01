Libraries to host fire safety programs

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to fire safety presentations in October given by Lincoln Fire and Rescue staff members.

Firefighters will discuss getting out of the house safely during a fire, smoke alarms, the dangers of playing with matches, and how to stop, drop and roll. They will also demonstrate the protective clothing and equipment used in fighting fires.

All presentations will be from 10-11 a.m. outdoors at the following locations:

• Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.

• Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

• Thursday, Oct. 7 – Densmore Park, 6700 S. 14 St. near the shelter, and Bethany Park, 65th and Vine streets.

• Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

• Thursday, Oct. 14 – Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.

For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0