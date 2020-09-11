Libraries offer special services during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln City Libraries reminds residents that it offers many programs and services to help keep families safe during the pandemic. A library card is required to access the services.

• HelpNow provides free homework help and online tutoring. Tutors are available via instant messaging from 2 to 11 p.m., all week for all ages in math, English, science, social studies and more. Spanish-speaking tutors are also available. Visit lincolnlibraries.org/research-resources/homework-helpnow.

• JobNow provides live interactive online help combined with other online resources for employment assistance. Help is available from 2 to 11 p.m. all week. Visit lincolnlibraries.org/research-resources/jobnow.

• Book Bundles are available in two options. Grab & Go book bundles include three to five pre-selected books for children. This option is available at all branches. Bound to Please book bundles can be made for children, teenagers or adults. To create a bundle, email library@lincolnlibraries.org and provide a list of your preferred books or authors. Staff will have the bundle ready to pick up at the branch of your choice in a few days. Limit 10 books per request.