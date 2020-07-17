Libraries offer options for vulnerable individuals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 Risk Dial now at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the coronavirus spreading, Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) reminds users that safe options for service are available to individuals who are more vulnerable to illness and to those who care for them.

Safe service options include:

• Materials may be reserved online. For assistance with online reservations, call your branch library.

• On Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., all library locations are reserved for patrons especially vulnerable to illness. In addition to masks and distancing, additional safety measures are employed such as staff temperature checks.

• Curbside pickup of reserved materials can be arranged by calling your preferred branch.

• Call LCL at 402-441-8500 to register to have materials mailed to you.

All library locations resumed regular walk-in service hours June 22. COVID-19 protocols include the following:

• Face coverings and distancing are strongly encouraged.

• Visits will be limited to one hour with building capacity controls in place.