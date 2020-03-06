Libraries host family activities during school break

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to special events during Lincoln Public Schools’ spring break. All of these activities are free, and registration is not required.

• Family Challenge Day, Monday, March 9 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Families are invited to select a challenge box and work on it together. Boxes are available for various ages.

• Major: A Soldier Dog, Monday, March 9 – 7 p.m., South Branch Library, 2675 South St. Trevor Jones, author of “Major: A Soldier Dog,” an illustrated book based on the true story of a dog who served during World War II, will host a reading and discussion.

• Building Buddies, Monday, March 9 – 6 to 7:30 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. Dads and kids partner up to build their reading skills or create a project with Keva planks, LEGO bricks or Strawbees.

• Movie Day, Wednesday, March 11 – 1:30 to 3 p.m., Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Enjoy a Walt Disney snowy adventure movie.

• Dad’s Day with Hammer and Nails, Saturday, March 14 – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Eiseley Branch Library. Enjoy building and painting projects. Muffins and beverages will be available.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.