Libraries extend Summer Reading Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) announced July 22 that the “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Challenge has been extended to Aug. 12. The challenge was originally scheduled to end in July.

Individuals from all age groups completing the challenge can earn coupons for free food, fun activities and discounts on books and treats. Due to the pandemic, no in-person events are taking place, and a schedule of virtual events is available at lincolnlibrairies.org.

Participants can earn a ticket for every five hours of reading to enter a Beanstack online drawing for prize packages. Children, teens and adults who complete 10 hours of reading and eight of the 16 reading activities are eligible for grand prizes awarded via random drawings:

• Amazon Fire HD10 Kids Edition: ages 0-11

• Nintendo Switch Lite: ages 12-18

• Kindle Fire HD10: ages 19 and older

To register, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 or use the Beanstack Mobile Tracker app available for both Apple and Android devices. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Aug. 12. The deadline to pick up completion coupons is Sept. 1. Prize drawings will take place the first week in September.