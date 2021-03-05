Letter to the editor: Runza Recollections

I was reading the article "Lincoln Memories: Runza Recollections" in the March 2021 L Magazine and recalled back when I was on the Lincoln Police Department with another officer in the area where the first Runza restaurant opened in Lincoln. In those days, seeing a couple of guys cruising around after midnight meant we could stop them and ask what they were doing. We stopped this car, and while checking it we found a large box on the back seat filled with frozen Runzas. My partner said, "I'll run to the rear of the Runza restaurant and check it out." He found that the back door had been broken into, and apparently that's where the Runzas were removed from the restaurant. I asked the driver where he was planning to go with the frozen Runzas. He responded, "I was gonna treat the guys at the dorm." He and his partner were arrested for burglary.