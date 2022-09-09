 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LES wind turbine tour set for Sept. 18

  • 0

Join in a unique opportunity to get a close-up view of one of Lincoln Electric System's wind turbines from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 9700 N. 70th St.

Wind energy is emerging as one of the better-known alternatives to fossil fuels. Jim Dutton and Tyson Chambers from LES will talk about the history of the turbines in Lincoln, general operations and the challenges, opportunities and potential future of wind energy in our area. Participants will have the opportunity to go inside the turbine in small groups.

Early registration is recommended since the tour size is limited. To register, visit https://neconserve.org/events. Parking will be available in front of the turbine site.

For more information, contact Peggy at papthorpe@neconserve.org or call 402-310-5711.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News