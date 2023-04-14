Join in a unique opportunity to get a close-up view of one of Lincoln Electric System's wind turbines from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 9700 N. 70th St.
Wind energy is emerging as one of the better-known alternatives to fossil fuels. Jim Dutton and Tyson Chambers from LES will talk about the history of the turbines in Lincoln, general operations and the challenges, opportunities and potential future of wind energy in our area. Participants will have the opportunity to go inside the turbine in small groups.
Early registration is recommended since the tour size is limited. To register, visit https://neconserve.org/events. Parking will be available in front of the turbine site.
For more information, contact Peggy at papthorpe@neconserve.org or call 402-310-5711.