LES announces 2020 Sustainable Energy Program incentives

Lincoln Electric System’s Sustainable Energy Program is returning in 2020 with $1.75 million in incentive funds. These incentives are offered to LES customers to encourage upgrading to the most energy-efficient equipment.

“By participating in the program, customers help reduce the need for LES to purchase more expensive power during the summer months and delays the need for new power generation to be built,” said Marc Shkolnick, LES manager of energy services. “This is good for all of LES’s customer-owners, regardless of whether they participate in the program.”

Since the program’s launch in 2009, LES customers have accessed $22.5 million in incentives and spent $126.6 million on energy-efficient equipment and/or services.

This year’s program highlights

 Residential heat pump water heater incentives up to $500 encourage customers to consider switching from conventional tank storage to a system that uses the ambient heat of indoor air to efficiently heat and store water.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

 High-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners with incentives ranging from $200 to $1,500 for qualifying equipment.