LES announces 2020 Sustainable Energy Program incentives

Lincoln Electric System’s Sustainable Energy Program is returning in 2020 with $1.75 million in incentive funds. These incentives are offered to LES customers to encourage upgrading to the most energy-efficient equipment.
“By participating in the program, customers help reduce the need for LES to purchase more expensive power during the summer months and delays the need for new power generation to be built,” said Marc Shkolnick, LES manager of energy services. “This is good for all of LES’s customer-owners, regardless of whether they participate in the program.”
Since the program’s launch in 2009, LES customers have accessed $22.5 million in incentives and spent $126.6 million on energy-efficient equipment and/or services.
This year’s program highlights
Residential heat pump water heater incentives up to $500 encourage customers to consider switching from conventional tank storage to a system that uses the ambient heat of indoor air to efficiently heat and store water.
You have free articles remaining.
High-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners with incentives ranging from $200 to $1,500 for qualifying equipment.
Whole-house and facility sealing and insulation. Customers in existing homes and facilities with no wall or minimal attic insulation can qualify for as much as $1,000 for sealing and upgrading insulation levels to code.
Commercial lighting to replace existing fluorescent or metal halide lighting with LEDs.
Commercial and industrial customers can get as much as $100,000 in incentives per year for achieving peak-demand savings through air conditioner/heat pump replacement, variable frequency drive upgrades, compressed air systems analysis and upgrade, energy management systems installation, optimization or upgrade, and systems commissioning.
To take advantage of the Sustainable Energy Program, customers should contact participating contractors who will immediately apply the program’s incentives toward their purchase of eligible equipment or services.
For more information about the program and participating contractors, visit LES.com/sep or call 402-475-4211. Incentive funds are available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.