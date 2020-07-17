LES’ 10th annual Sustainable Living Festival goes digital

Learn how you can help create an eco-friendly community while discovering simple tips for saving energy and leading more environmentally friendly lives at Lincoln Electric System’s 10th annual (first digital) Sustainable Living Festival, July 20-24, on LES.com/fest.
For 10 years, LES has gathered local experts and organizations to help celebrate and promote sustainability in our community, engaging folks across LES' service territory to learn more about green living. This year, in response to the uncertainty surrounding public gatherings, LES’ signature summer event is moving online with a full week of free, family-friendly online learning sessions.
Each day from July 20-24, live events and mini sessions will be hosted through Zoom. Topics range from electric vehicles and solar energy to energy-efficiency and recycling in our community. Along with downloadable activities for kids, LES will publish videos and tips by local experts and community partners to help online festivalgoers discover easy ways to take care of our environment and live more sustainably.
Main live events lineup:
Monday, July 20, from noon-1 p.m. - "LES EV Study Results" presented by Scott Benson, LES, and Eric Wood, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Wednesday, July 22, from 9-10 a.m. - "Coffee with Kevin & Joy" presented by Kevin Wailes, CEO of LES, and Joy Ditto, president and CEO of the American Public Power Association.
Wednesday, July 22, from noon-1 p.m. - "Power (or Lack Thereof) in a Zombie Apocalypse," presented by Scott Benson and Marc Shkolnick, LES.
Thursday, July 23, from noon-1 p.m. - "Home Energy-efficiency with EdITH," presented by Jay Stoa and Jennifer Bangert, LES.
Friday, July 24, from noon-1 p.m. - "What to Consider When Buying a Plug-in Vehicle," presented by Rob Schurhoff, Electric Power Research Institute, and Marc Shkolnick, LES.
Mini sessions include:
• Walking the trails with Jamie Kelley from Pioneers Park Nature Center;
• Offset “takeout” waste during the pandemic;
• What you need to know about solar;
• Sustainability storytime with Lincoln City Libraries;
• Ask an arborist: more tree questions with local arborist Justin Evertson;
• The future of BikeLNK, Lincoln’s community bike share program;
• Recycling and electric buses in LNK;
• Going green at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo;
• And more.
For more information or to register for the event, visit LES.com/fest. Follow LES on Facebook and Twitter for additional up-to-date information from LES.
