LES’ 10th annual Sustainable Living Festival goes digital

Learn how you can help create an eco-friendly community while discovering simple tips for saving energy and leading more environmentally friendly lives at Lincoln Electric System’s 10th annual (first digital) Sustainable Living Festival, July 20-24, on LES.com/fest.

For 10 years, LES has gathered local experts and organizations to help celebrate and promote sustainability in our community, engaging folks across LES' service territory to learn more about green living. This year, in response to the uncertainty surrounding public gatherings, LES’ signature summer event is moving online with a full week of free, family-friendly online learning sessions.

Each day from July 20-24, live events and mini sessions will be hosted through Zoom. Topics range from electric vehicles and solar energy to energy-efficiency and recycling in our community. Along with downloadable activities for kids, LES will publish videos and tips by local experts and community partners to help online festivalgoers discover easy ways to take care of our environment and live more sustainably.

Main live events lineup:

Monday, July 20, from noon-1 p.m. - "LES EV Study Results" presented by Scott Benson, LES, and Eric Wood, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.