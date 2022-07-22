Lemon Fresh Day to headline Super Fair concerts

This year's Pepsi Free Music Series at the Lancaster County Super Fair will be headlined by the Lemon Fresh Day band, plus a new Hispanic Cultural Festival with folkloric dances and live music, July 29-31 and Aug. 5-6 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, 84th and Havelock Avenue.
The schedule includes:
Friday, July 29: Last Minute Band (country, classic rock, blues reggae), 5-7 p.m.; Silas Creek Band (modern and classic country), 7:30-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 30: McKenzie JaLynn Band (contemporary country), 5-7 p.m.; Lucas Minor Band (country rock), 7:30-10 p.m.
Sunday, July 31: Hispanic Cultural Festival (folkloric dances and live music), noon-6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5: Tidball Barger Band (Americana plus), 5-7 p.m.; High Heel Band (variety covers), 7:30-10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Saturday, Aug. 6: No Drinkin on Grounds Band (rock 'n' roll), 5-7 p.m.; Lemon Fresh Day (variety covers), 7:30-10 p.m.
No additional entry fees beyond fair gate admission are necessary to attend the concerts. For more details, visit SuperFair.org.