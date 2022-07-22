 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lemon Fresh Day to headline Super Fair concerts

  • 0

This year's Pepsi Free Music Series at the Lancaster County Super Fair will be headlined by the Lemon Fresh Day band, plus a new Hispanic Cultural Festival with folkloric dances and live music, July 29-31 and Aug. 5-6 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, 84th and Havelock Avenue.

The schedule includes:

Friday, July 29: Last Minute Band (country, classic rock, blues reggae), 5-7 p.m.; Silas Creek Band (modern and classic country), 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: McKenzie JaLynn Band (contemporary country), 5-7 p.m.; Lucas Minor Band (country rock), 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: Hispanic Cultural Festival (folkloric dances and live music), noon-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5: Tidball Barger Band (Americana plus), 5-7 p.m.; High Heel Band (variety covers), 7:30-10 p.m.

People are also reading…

Saturday, Aug. 6: No Drinkin on Grounds Band (rock 'n' roll), 5-7 p.m.; Lemon Fresh Day (variety covers), 7:30-10 p.m.

No additional entry fees beyond fair gate admission are necessary to attend the concerts. For more details, visit SuperFair.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News