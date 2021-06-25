 Skip to main content
Leggent's 'Ellipsis' exhibition at Kiechel closes Friday
Leggent's 'Ellipsis' exhibition at Kiechel closes Friday

Eight Inches painting by Julia Leggent

This "Eight Inches" painting is part of the "Ellipsis" exhibition by Julia Leggent that can be seen at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St., through Friday, July 2.

 ART COURTESY OF KIECHEL FINE ART

Over the past 15 months, since Julia Leggent began working remotely in March 2020, she has created over 451 paintings. These paintings are on view in an exhibition titled "Ellipsis" on the first floor gallery at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

Leggent's show will be closing Friday, July 2. Walk-ins are welcome, as well as scheduled appointments. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., First Fridays until 8 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Kiechel Fine Art staff members are fully vaccinated.

To view Leggent's full exhibition, visit kiechelart.com/exhibition/julia-leggent-ellipsis/. For more information, visit kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

