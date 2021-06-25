Leggent's 'Ellipsis' exhibition at Kiechel closes Friday

Over the past 15 months, since Julia Leggent began working remotely in March 2020, she has created over 451 paintings. These paintings are on view in an exhibition titled "Ellipsis" on the first floor gallery at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

Leggent's show will be closing Friday, July 2. Walk-ins are welcome, as well as scheduled appointments. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., First Fridays until 8 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Kiechel Fine Art staff members are fully vaccinated.

To view Leggent's full exhibition, visit kiechelart.com/exhibition/julia-leggent-ellipsis/. For more information, visit kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0