Leggent exhibition opens at Kiechel Fine Arts Friday

A solo exhibition by Julia Leggent will open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Kiechel Fine Arts, 1208 O St.

Leggent grew up in Norton, Kansas and received her B.F.A. in Painting from Fort Hays State University in 2017 and her M.F.A from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2021.

She explores personal and universal topics through detailed paintings that typically operate at a one-to-one scale. These images of flesh, pills and other objects follow her routines, thoughts and worries but are meant to be widely relatable. With each of her works, she hopes to bring awareness to social, political and feminine themes while drawing the viewer in and inciting interest in the ever-changing visual aspects of everyday life.

Kiechel Fine art staff members are full vaccinated. All walk-ins are welcome as well as scheduled appointments. Regular gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 402-420-9553 or visit kiechelart.com.

