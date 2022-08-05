Learn what net-zero carbon emission means for Nebraska

Join Conservation Nebraska’s AmeriCorps Common Ground Program, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Environmental Studies Program and guest speakers from Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) for a free program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St., or via Zoom.

This program will highlight each organization’s net-zero carbon emission goals, the progress that has been made and the opportunities ahead. "Net zero" refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse emission produced and greenhouse gas emission taken out of the atmosphere. The goal is to keep what is added and what is taken out in balance.

Join in person at Hardin Hall on UNL’s East Campus or register in advance and join via Zoom. Learn more and register for the program by visiting neconserve.org/events.

For more information about this event, contact Peggy Apthorpe, AmeriCorps conservation director, at papthorpe@neconserve.org.

AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps senior volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to improving communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more at americorps.gov.