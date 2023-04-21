Join artist Lisa Gustafson to learn the art of macramé and create small plant hangers and bags Saturday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m. at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

Gustafson uses macramé to create everything from small bags to jewelry. She will teach you how to make a plant hanger for a small pot and a small bag to hold a variety of objects like a small bottle or a stone.

Spots must be reserved through the gallery by phone or in person. The $40 class fee includes all supplies needed. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.