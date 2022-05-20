Learn how to make metal jewelry at workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop to make metal jewelry Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Led by artist Lynette Fast, attendees will learn the basics by creating a unique piece.

Take home some dangly earrings or a pendant/necklace that you create. Learn metal preparation, bending, hammering, texturing, cold connections, and how to make findings like ear wires, jump rings, clasps or bails.

Fast will guide you through developing skills with tools and how to develop your own original and unique jewelry. Common tools, copper and silver sheet and wire, and equipment will be provided for your use in class.

Because equipment is limited, if you have any of the following tools and supplies, please bring them to class for your own use: small hammer, jewelry pliers, wire cutter, round nose pliers, beads, crystals, 26-16 gauge copper, brass, nickel or silver wire.

Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to sign up; the class fee is $60. Space is limited.

After class, participants are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0