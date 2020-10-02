Learn how to join 4-H at Information Night

Lancaster County families are invited to discover the 4-H youth development program at 4-H Information Night on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road.

Find out how youth ages 5–18 can join 4-H. Adults can help youth grow by volunteering with 4-H.

To accommodate social distancing, Information Night will be an open house format and a blend of indoors/outdoors. Arrive no later than 7 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 7. Please call 402-441-7180 or check lancaster.unl.edu/4h on day of the event to confirm it will take place as planned.

Current directed health measures will be followed, including a health screening check-in and wearing face coverings.

Staff members will present an overview of 4-H, and several 4-H members will share their projects, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and design exhibits, dogs, rabbits, piglets and llamas. There also will be door prizes. This event is part of National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10.

You do not need to attend Information Night to get involved with 4-H -- fill out the interest form at lancaster.unl.edu/4h/interestform or call 402-441-7180.