Learn how to join 4-H at Information Night

Lancaster County families are invited to discover the 4-H youth development program at 4-H Information Night on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
Find out how youth ages 5–18 can join 4-H. Adults can help youth grow by volunteering with 4-H.
To accommodate social distancing, Information Night will be an open house format and a blend of indoors/outdoors. Arrive no later than 7 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 7. Please call 402-441-7180 or check lancaster.unl.edu/4h on day of the event to confirm it will take place as planned.
Current directed health measures will be followed, including a health screening check-in and wearing face coverings.
Staff members will present an overview of 4-H, and several 4-H members will share their projects, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and design exhibits, dogs, rabbits, piglets and llamas. There also will be door prizes. This event is part of National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10.
You do not need to attend Information Night to get involved with 4-H -- fill out the interest form at lancaster.unl.edu/4h/interestform or call 402-441-7180.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization -- empowering nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Research shows the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that youth receive through 4-H helps them achieve future life successes (read the “4-H Study of Positive Youth Development” at 4-h.org/about/research).
In Nebraska, 4-H is part of Nebraska Extension and is open to all youth ages 5-18. There are no fees to join 4-H in Lancaster County. 4-H youth can choose from over 150 different hands-on projects to learn, such as rocketry, woodworking, food and nutrition, horticulture, photography, clothing, child development, entrepreneurship, livestock, horse, dog, rabbit and poultry. 4-H curriculum is research-based. Many youth choose to showcase their projects at the county and state fairs.
In Lancaster County, there are four ways to get involved:
* Help form a new 4-H club;
* Join an existing 4-H club;
* Be an independent member;
* Participate in 4-H activities such as camps.
Families are encouraged to help organize a new club -- which is a lot easier than you may think. Local 4-H staff members provide guidance and resources to club leaders. In most clubs, members learn several projects a year. Some 4-H clubs focus on one project, such as rabbits.
4-H has many resources youth can use at home. This year, Lancaster County 4-H compiled a list of 4-H resources and activities at lancaster.unl.edu/4Hathome. Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to use these resources.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!