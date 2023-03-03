Join artist E Elder at Noyes Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., on Saturday, March 18, for a lesson in drawing comic book style illustrations.

Class participants will learn how to create their own comic book characters. You’ll learn the steps to draw in comic book style using pencils. Two sessions will be offered: one from 10 a.m.-noon, and the other from 1-3 p.m.

The $45 class fee includes pencils, a sketchbook and an eraser to use during class. To register and pay the fee, call the gallery at 402-475-1061 or stop by in person.

While at the gallery, guests are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.