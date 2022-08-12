Learn art of collage at Aug. 27 workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop on the art of collage Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will learn about the history of this art form. Noyes artist Deb Brown will discuss the materials and basic design elements of collage with plenty of time for questions and answers.

Then, Brown will lead students in three collage exercises culminating in a finished piece to take home. Materials required are:

• Scissors;

• Black markers and a pencil;

• Two sheets of construction, wrapping or scrapbooking paper, any color or pattern;

• Glue stick;

• Two colors acrylic paint, plus white;

• One 9x12 canvas;

• Gel medium; and

• Two medium-sized brushes and scrap paper of any type.

Black paint and scrap paper will be provided for a stress-free, creative time!

Call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061 to sign up and pay the $60 fee in advance. Payment can be made over the phone. Space is limited.

After the class, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.