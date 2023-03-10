Join Conservation Nebraska and the Nebraska Water Center for a program about important water issues titled "Water Quantity, Flooding and Drought in Nebraska" presented by Dave Aiken, UNL professor of agricultural economics.

A native Nebraskan, Aiken graduated from Hastings College and received his law degree from George Washington University in 1975. After law school, he joined the University of Nebraska Department of Agricultural Economics, where he has worked on many issues relating to Nebraska water rights and agricultural law. He teaches undergraduate courses in agricultural law, and in environmental and natural resources law.