Learn about the Nativity in art through the ages

The presentation will showcase artistic depictions of the nativity of Jesus from the earliest centuries of Christianity through the Renaissance. The earliest works emphasize the regal status of Mary and the divinity of her son, but over the centuries, paintings and sculptures show their relationship in increasingly tender ways. The talk will move from the earliest depictions, in which the ox and ass serve as Jesus’ babysitters while his parents are elsewhere, to scenes in which Mary is shown as a tender, loving mother, Jesus as a believable infant, and Joseph (for centuries depicted as a bit of an outsider) as a doting father.