Learn about climate change impact in Nebraska June 15

Humanities Nebraska will offer a free public program on how climate affects different sectors in Nebraska at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts and livestreamed online. The event will include audience Q&A.

The program, “Weathering Uncertainty: Conversations About Climate in Nebraska,” will feature local leaders in agriculture, the environment, local economies and public health to discuss how different sectors in our agriculture-based economy are responding in the aftermath of multiple weather disasters that are projected to increase as part of climate change.

Panelists will include:

• Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau;

• Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk;

• Jesse Bell, director of the Water, Climate and Health Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center;

• Hannah Birge, director of agriculture for The Nature Conservancy-Nebraska; and

• Martha Shulski, moderator and Nebraska state climatologist.

“This is not about politics, or about who’s right or wrong,” said Shulski. “We want to hear from all Nebraskans about how climate change impacts our public health, our agriculture, our water resources and what Nebraskans think are solutions to some of these issues. It’s a conversation about bringing as many Nebraskans as possible to the table to hear from trusted sources, who also want to hear from all of you.”

“If you are curious about what climate change means for Nebraska, this program is for you," said Chris Sommerich, executive director of Humanities Nebraska. "Everyone who attends will leave with a broader understanding and appreciation for the diverse ways our state is dealing with climate change, and how they fit in with that.”

“Weathering Uncertainty” is funded in part by the Mellon Foundation’s “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils, and by Rhonda Seacrest.

For more information on the program and how to attend in person or online, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/weather.

