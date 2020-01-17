LEAR offers scholarships to education majors

The Lincoln Education Association Retired Teachers (LEAR) and Union Bank are offering up to four $1,000 scholarships to Lincoln Public Schools graduates who are university education majors.

Scholarships will be given in the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021 before the recipients student teach. The scholarships will be awarded at a May luncheon. Applications may be obtained from the counseling centers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Doane College and Union College, or from the Lincoln Education Association office, 4920 Normal Blvd.