Leann Boerema, Barbara Hibner Mentor Award winner.

Leann Boerema worked hard at being the best she could be in throwing the shot and discus for her high school track and field team in Clinton, Iowa.
At the end of her high school career, she had several state meet shot-put titles, a couple of Drake Relays titles in the weights, and a Gatorade Iowa Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award to show for it. She also excelled in the classroom.
The combination of athletic feats and academic prowess did not go unnoticed. When it came time to consider college, a whopping 104 NCAA Division I and Division II schools had expressed interest in the eastern Iowa student-athlete. The daily trip to the mailbox had become quite an adventure.
In the end, the two-time Iowa Class 3A state shot put champ and two-time state meet place-winner in the discus decided to enroll at the University of Nebraska and compete for the Huskers.
An emphasis on women and academics persuaded one of the leading shot-putters in Iowa high school history to make the six-hour drive from Clinton, Iowa (population 30,000) to Lincoln, Nebraska.
“I liked how Nebraska valued the importance of women and the emphasis they placed on academics,” Boerema reflected in a recent phone interview. “That was the deciding factor.”
Adversity
Boerema had her share of medical hurdles at UNL. The trail of injuries began in 1999 with a pinched nerve in her neck. That resulted in her receiving a medical hardship after competing in just one meet.
It was a harbinger of things to come.
She missed the 2002 season due to Tommy John surgery on her elbow. In 2003, she was beset with gall-bladder attacks, but still managed a lifetime-best shot put heave of 54 feet, 4 inches to win the Frank Sevigne Husker indoor invitational, and wrapped up the 2003 season with a throw of 51-4 ½, good for 14th place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
In 2003, Boerema had been granted an extension of her five-year clock by the NCAA due to missing the 1999 and 2002 seasons.
Busy woman
Boerema, now 39, is a behavioral specialist at Lincoln North Star High School, where she also coaches the track and field team’s shot and discus throwers, coaches the Unified Bowling team, works as a volleyball line caller, and helps at the basketball scorer’s table.
In addition, she guides and encourages Lincoln Public Schools students with disabilities at the Food Bank of Lincoln and Lincoln North Star. She works at the Food Bank’s Child Hunger building, teaching students about life and math while overseeing their work packing bags of food for LPS students in need.
“Leann is an extremely loyal person and a hard worker who truly cares about kids,” said Kristi Nelson-Hitz, head volleyball coach at North Star from 2003-2014, who will re-enter the coaching arena and return as North Star’s head volleyball coach next fall. “When it comes to loyalty, Leann is pure navy and maroon (North Star’s colors).”
Boerema will receive the Barbara Hibner Mentor Award at GWSF’s annual awards banquet Wednesday at The Champions Club.