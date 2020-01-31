Leann Boerema, Barbara Hibner Mentor Award winner.

Leann Boerema worked hard at being the best she could be in throwing the shot and discus for her high school track and field team in Clinton, Iowa.

At the end of her high school career, she had several state meet shot-put titles, a couple of Drake Relays titles in the weights, and a Gatorade Iowa Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award to show for it. She also excelled in the classroom.

The combination of athletic feats and academic prowess did not go unnoticed. When it came time to consider college, a whopping 104 NCAA Division I and Division II schools had expressed interest in the eastern Iowa student-athlete. The daily trip to the mailbox had become quite an adventure.

In the end, the two-time Iowa Class 3A state shot put champ and two-time state meet place-winner in the discus decided to enroll at the University of Nebraska and compete for the Huskers.

An emphasis on women and academics persuaded one of the leading shot-putters in Iowa high school history to make the six-hour drive from Clinton, Iowa (population 30,000) to Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I liked how Nebraska valued the importance of women and the emphasis they placed on academics,” Boerema reflected in a recent phone interview. “That was the deciding factor.”