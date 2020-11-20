League talk on women's suffrage Dec. 3

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn will focus on "Women's Suffrage" Thursday, Dec. 3, at noon via the Zoom online platform. Registrations must be received by Monday, Nov. 30.

The presenter will be Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the National League of women Voters.

The series is open to the public free of charge. For more information and to register, go to lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule. Enter the word “registration” in the subject line when signing up. Reservations must be made by the Monday before the first Thursday of each month.

Other programs currently recorded are "The Electoral College" with speaker John Comer, professor emeritus, UNL Political Science Department; and "Redistricting and Apportionment" with speaker Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska.

