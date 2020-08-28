League talk on voting rights Sept. 3

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn will feature "Voting Rights, Voting Right Now: Principles and Practicalities of Voting in Lancaster County" on Thursday, Sept. 3, at noon via the Zoom online platform.

The series is open to the public free of charge. For more information and to register, go to lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule. Add the word “registration” in the subject line when signing up. Reservations must be made by the Monday before the first Thursday of each month.