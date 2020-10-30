 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
League talk on redistricting and apportionment Nov. 5
View Comments

League talk on redistricting and apportionment Nov. 5

{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn will focus on "Redistricting and Apportionment" Thursday, Nov. 5, at noon via the Zoom online platform.

The presenter will be Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska.

The series is open to the public free of charge. For more information and to register, go to lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule. Add the word “registration” in the subject line when signing up. Reservations must be made by the Monday before the first Thursday of each month.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News