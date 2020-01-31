League talk on 2020 Census Feb. 6

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn will feature the 2020 Census in Nebraska on Thursday, Feb. 6, at noon in the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

Presenters will be Josie Gatti Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research, University of Nebraska at Omaha; and Diane Buchanan, Census Bureau community partnership specialist.

The public is welcome. Binding reservations only, please. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.