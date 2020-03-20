League of Women Voters cancels April 9 Lunch and Learn

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County’s Lunch and Learn meeting for April 9 has been canceled.

Due to the speed with which the coronavirus is moving through communities in proximity to Lincoln, the Lunch and Learn Committee decided it is a prudent step to cancel the meeting, which would have included the LWV's 100th birthday celebration.

"We will plan to hold the Lunch and Learn meeting and the birthday celebration as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," said Karen Dienstbier, the LWV's Lunch and Learn chair. "In the meantime, take extra precautions to keep yourselves safe."

Once the LWV determines it is safe to hold the May meeting, the date will be communicated to members and the public. Watch for information in the Voter newsletter and Neighborhood Extra.