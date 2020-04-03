League of Women Voters cancels April and May meetings
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the League of Women Voters' Lunch and Learn Committee has canceled the April 9 meeting that would have included LWV's 100th birthday celebration, and also the May 7 meeting.

The LWV plans to reschedule the Lunch and Learn meetings and the birthday celebration as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. In the meantime, members urge everyone to take extra precautions to keep yourselves safe.

