Leadership Nebraska honors 30 graduates

Thirty Nebraska leaders, including five Lincolnites, were recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska with certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony Feb. 20.

Leadership Nebraska Class XII members who graduated on Feb. 20 included Lincolnites Misty Ahmic, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska; Ben Baumfalk, First Five Nebraska; Edward Boone from State Sen. Tom Briese's office; Jennifer Heaton, Nebraska Bankers Association; and Peggy Reisher, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to developing informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

“Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development," said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber. "Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”