Leadership Lincoln selects Evans as new ED

The Leadership Lincoln board of directors has selected Brendan Evans as the organization's new executive director.
Evans is a graduate of Leadership Lincoln Fellows Class 19 and a past board member. He is the fourth executive director in Leadership Lincoln’s 35-year history.
“Brendan’s passion for Lincoln and deep commitment to the mission and values of the organization make him a natural fit for the position,” said Maria Salinas Sherffius, chair of the Leadership Lincoln board of directors.
“Leadership Lincoln alumni serve across the community on nonprofit boards, in elected offices and on civic committees, leading businesses and organizations that make Lincoln a great place to live,” Evans said. “We are committed to continuing to grow strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln through Leadership Lincoln’s programs and events.”
Salinas Sherffius noted that Leadership Lincoln was one of the first local organizations to move programming for its participants to an online format in March under Evans’ leadership. In May, Leadership Lincoln added Community Conversations to be livestreamed on Facebook, which connects local nonprofits, businesses and organizations with people in the Lincoln community.
“We wanted to find out what the challenges and successes were for local businesses and organizations, and how Leadership Lincoln alumni and people in Lincoln could help,” said Lily Sughroue, Community Conversations lead and program coordinator at Leadership Lincoln.
Like many other organizations in Lincoln, Leadership Lincoln has been impacted by the pandemic, said Evans. He added that Leadership Lincoln relies on the financial support of alumni, local foundations and companies to help sustain and grow this network of leaders in Lincoln.
“Adversity reveals leadership,” Evans said. “Now is the time when it is extremely important for our community to continue to invest and grow our leaders.”
Leadership Lincoln was founded in 1985 and has more than 3,500 graduates from its four programs. Leadership Lincoln is the largest leadership organization in Nebraska. Through its Advocates, Executives, Fellows and Youth cohorts, Leadership Lincoln engages servant leadership with more than 100 participants each year.
For more information about Leadership Lincoln’s programs and events, contact Evans at 402-730-2016 or bevans@leadershiplincoln.org.
