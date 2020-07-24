Leadership Lincoln selects Evans as new ED

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Leadership Lincoln board of directors has selected Brendan Evans as the organization's new executive director.

Evans is a graduate of Leadership Lincoln Fellows Class 19 and a past board member. He is the fourth executive director in Leadership Lincoln’s 35-year history.

“Brendan’s passion for Lincoln and deep commitment to the mission and values of the organization make him a natural fit for the position,” said Maria Salinas Sherffius, chair of the Leadership Lincoln board of directors.

“Leadership Lincoln alumni serve across the community on nonprofit boards, in elected offices and on civic committees, leading businesses and organizations that make Lincoln a great place to live,” Evans said. “We are committed to continuing to grow strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln through Leadership Lincoln’s programs and events.”

Salinas Sherffius noted that Leadership Lincoln was one of the first local organizations to move programming for its participants to an online format in March under Evans’ leadership. In May, Leadership Lincoln added Community Conversations to be livestreamed on Facebook, which connects local nonprofits, businesses and organizations with people in the Lincoln community.