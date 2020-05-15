Leadership Lincoln seeks participants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four new Leadership Lincoln classes are forming as the organization enters its 36th year of connecting and preparing folks in Lincoln and Lancaster County to serve in leadership roles. Applications are being accepted for the Fellows, Executives, Advocates and Youth cohorts through May 31.

Leadership Lincoln alumni are at the forefront as our city, county and state respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. From City Hall to the County Courthouse, from providing food to helping families in need, those who have participated in Leadership Lincoln over the past 35 years are providing leadership. They also can be found in leadership roles in business, education and government.

“Our graduates consistently tell us that not only are they amazed at how much they learn about our community, but how they also get to know people from across the community," said Brendan Evans, interim executive director. "Those connections have proven to be helpful in business, in managing nonprofit organizations and in elected office.”

Leadership Lincoln is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln. “We’re proud that so many of our alumni are guiding us through these challenging times,” added Evans.