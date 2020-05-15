Leadership Lincoln seeks participants

Four new Leadership Lincoln classes are forming as the organization enters its 36th year of connecting and preparing folks in Lincoln and Lancaster County to serve in leadership roles. Applications are being accepted for the Fellows, Executives, Advocates and Youth cohorts through May 31.
Leadership Lincoln alumni are at the forefront as our city, county and state respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. From City Hall to the County Courthouse, from providing food to helping families in need, those who have participated in Leadership Lincoln over the past 35 years are providing leadership. They also can be found in leadership roles in business, education and government.
“Our graduates consistently tell us that not only are they amazed at how much they learn about our community, but how they also get to know people from across the community," said Brendan Evans, interim executive director. "Those connections have proven to be helpful in business, in managing nonprofit organizations and in elected office.”
Leadership Lincoln is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln. “We’re proud that so many of our alumni are guiding us through these challenging times,” added Evans.
The enrollment period is open through the end of May for people interested in getting involved. Programs will begin in August and September. Many companies and organizations nominate participants. The classes also include a number of people who have an interest in giving back to Lincoln and have applied to participate. Details about each of the cohorts, as well as applications, can be found at leadershiplincoln.org.
“We’ll begin the year along the same timeline as schools, with our first meetings in the early fall,” said Evans. “Each group meets on its own schedule, but also will participate in some larger group gatherings to maximize the opportunity to meet people from across the community.”
Participants in each of the four programs meet an average of one day each month to learn about the various aspects that make up Lincoln including business, industry, education, nonprofit organizations, government and human services, among other topics. While Leadership Lincoln is a separate organization, there are close ties with the Chamber of Commerce, the schools, nonprofit organizations and our government agencies.
