Leadership Lincoln program simulates living in poverty

Imagine what it’s like to have a sick child at home and a boss who says one more missed day and you’ll lose your job. Imagine getting kicked out of your apartment because you haven’t had enough money to pay the rent for three months. Imagine having to hock your wedding ring just to be able to buy groceries.
These are all scenarios that happen as people take part in Leadership Lincoln’s Poverty Simulations.
“We’ve been conducting these Poverty Simulations for participants in our leadership cohorts for more than 15 years,” said Laura Uridil, program director for Leadership Lincoln. “In those years, I’m estimating that nearly 500 people have participated.”
The Poverty Simulation part of Leadership Lincoln’s curriculum assigns family roles to participants and then outlines events that take place during four simulated weeks that are each 15 minutes long.
“The entire simulation takes about two hours,” said Uridil. “I’m always amazed at how the simulation impacts our people.”
Some of the issues that the families face include needing a pass to ride public transportation, having to borrow money at a high interest rate just to be able to buy groceries, attending school for those who are assigned roles as students, sitting at the table (representing the family home) with a disability or illness while the rest of the family goes to work or school, and in some cases being evicted from the home (seat at a table) and taking the family to a homeless shelter.
“I was so impressed with this activity when I took on the role as executive director,” said Mick Hale, “that I proposed to our board that we offer it to our broader community. They agreed, and the result is an additional 2,000 people who have a much deeper understanding of what it’s like to live in poverty.”
Leadership Lincoln has run the simulation for teachers in a number of Lincoln’s schools, for administrators at the Lincoln Public Schools main office, for several companies that work with the public and for several churches as well.
Kathleen Dering, principal at Elliott Elementary School, made this observation after her faculty and staff who participated. “The simulation provided us the opportunity to 'feel' what our families are going through. Going through the simulation caused some of our staff to feel anxious, nervous, depressed, scared, worried and ready to give up. The impact on the faculty was powerful. It was an emotional experience, and many of the staff mentioned they would never forget going through this.”
Leadership Lincoln used a grant from Lincoln’s Community Health Endowment to purchase the Poverty Simulation kit from the Missouri Community Action Network, which noted that poverty is difficult to understand unless you’ve experienced it personally. The Poverty Simulation bridges the gap from misconception to understanding, sensitizing participants to the realities of poverty. Recently Leadership Lincoln produced a video that gives people an idea of what the program is like. See it at https://youtu.be/ZoGkka0ZHF8.
“I’m proud of Leadership Lincoln alumni who volunteer to help us run the Poverty Simulation,” said Hale. “It takes 20 volunteers to act as bankers, teachers, law enforcement and even the pawn broker. These people give a half-day to conducting the experience, helping people of Lincoln understand what it’s like to live in poverty.”
In addition to offering the event for the adult cohorts participating in Leadership Lincoln, the organization has provided the experience for nearly 30 other groups.
Around a dozen schools that have a large percentage of students’ families at or below the poverty line have had all of their faculty and staff members take part in a Poverty Simulation. In addition, LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel asked Leadership Lincoln to conduct a simulation for the LPS Central Administration. He observed, “While we often talk about, and feel we understand, the impacts and challenges of poverty on families and school-age children, we have never experienced it personally. This simulation bridged that gap and increased our understanding of what it means to be impoverished. I believe many of us gained a much more realistic perspective.”
Leadership Lincoln is celebrating its 35th anniversary, providing an in-depth look at business, education, government and the nonprofit aspects of our community among other key topics. The organization has graduated more than 3,500 from the three adult and one youth cohort they coordinate each year. It counts many elected officials, business leaders, educators and nonprofit board members among its alumni.