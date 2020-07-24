Leadership Lincoln announces graduates in 35th class

Leadership Lincoln has promoted the 35th class in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony.
A total of 101 participants graduated from the three adult programs. These alumni join more than 3,500 graduates of Leadership Lincoln programs since 1985.
On June 23, participants in the Advocates, Executive and Fellows programs Zoomed into an hour-long program celebrating their achievements and connecting with one another. The program included congratulations from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Leadership Lincoln Executives 11 graduate.
“This wasn’t the finale to the year that we had hoped for, but the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made this a year to remember,” said Brendan Evans, executive director.
“The resiliency and leadership of the participants was demonstrated in their ability to pivot with the change to online programming,” continued Evans. “Adversity reveals character.”
Leadership Lincoln alumni come from businesses, nonprofits and government organizations. Leadership Lincoln graduates have gone on to run companies, establish nonprofits, and run for and serve in elected city and state offices.
For more information, contact Brendan Evans at 402-730-2016 or bevans@leadershiplincoln.org.
2019-2020 Leadership Lincoln adult graduates
Advocates 13
The Advocates cohort (formerly Project ALL) increases diversity in community decision-making by engaging under-represented voices for meaningful roles in community governance. Graduates are:
Belinda Acosta PhD, DaWon Baker, Seif Balul, Amber Campa, Alisha Chab, Kristi Chambers, Sarah Cohen, Shantell Ferris, Yazmin Gamez Martinez, Cecilia Hernandez Chavez, Gabrielle Johnson, Chris Jones, Kevin Karmazin, Vanessa Meinberg MA CCLC, Davetta Nelson, Jay Petersen, Eric Reiter, Brooke Sullivan, Deion Wells-Ross and Natalie Wiebelhaus.
Executives 32
The Executives cohort provides senior executives, along with their spouses/significant others (where applicable), exposure to and a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing Lincoln. Graduates are:
Ryan Beasley, Traci Beasley, Regina Bergh, Stacy Bingham, Karla Brown, Quentin Brown, David Chipman, Joel Dagerman, Alisha Hanshaw, Josh Hanshaw, Peter Hind, Wendy Hind, Scott Humphrey, Matt Larson, Tammy Larson, Chad Lay, Jill O'Donnell, Phillip O'Donnell, Mindy Rush Chipman, Ryan Sanne, Shari Sanne, Kevin Thomas, Lori Thomas, Gretchen Thornburg, Bill Udell, Tina Udell, Michelle Venter, Aishah Witte, J.J. Yost, Renee Yost, Angela Zimmer and Brian Zimmer.
Fellows 35
The Fellows cohort examines the organizations and systems that make up Lincoln and its quality of life. Graduates are:
Dylan Aufdenkamp, Peter Barber, Bobby Bartja, Tracy Bohaboj, Ryan Carruthers PhD, Jason Chambers, Nicole Chancellor, Matthew Clare, Ryan Dale, Mike Dixon, Leah Droge, Dave Engler, Laura Espejel Rangel, Gwyn Evans, Morgan Gerteisen, Greg Goodwater, Michael Henkenius, Danielle Henricksen, Morgan Hermanek, Brittney Holley, Michaela Jensen, Chelsea Johnson, Zach Kane, Shane King, Morgan Klipp CPA, Somya Kouma, Lindsay Limbach, Amara Madsen, Brandon Malleck, Rhiannon Marshall, Victor Martinez, Kate McCown, Kristi Morrow, Katy Novak, Christina Oldfather, Allison Ourada, Rhonda Page, Garrett Peterson, Nancy Petitto, Scott Pulverenti, Sarah Salem, Scott Shiffermiller, Tom Shires II, Brett Sundberg, Audrey Svane, Caleb Swanson, Chris Timm, Kjersten Tucker and Lane White.
