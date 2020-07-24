Leadership Lincoln announces graduates in 35th class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leadership Lincoln has promoted the 35th class in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony.

A total of 101 participants graduated from the three adult programs. These alumni join more than 3,500 graduates of Leadership Lincoln programs since 1985.

On June 23, participants in the Advocates, Executive and Fellows programs Zoomed into an hour-long program celebrating their achievements and connecting with one another. The program included congratulations from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Leadership Lincoln Executives 11 graduate.

“This wasn’t the finale to the year that we had hoped for, but the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made this a year to remember,” said Brendan Evans, executive director.

“The resiliency and leadership of the participants was demonstrated in their ability to pivot with the change to online programming,” continued Evans. “Adversity reveals character.”

Leadership Lincoln alumni come from businesses, nonprofits and government organizations. Leadership Lincoln graduates have gone on to run companies, establish nonprofits, and run for and serve in elected city and state offices.