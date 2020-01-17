LCP Penguin Project registration meetings Jan. 28 and 30

Lincoln Community Playhouse will host Penguin Project registration meetings Jan. 28 and 30 from 6-7 p.m. at the Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

"Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR." will be the 2020 presentation. Sign up for a time at lincolnplayhouse.com.

All participants and a parent/guardian (regardless of past participation) are required to attend one of the registration meetings. All participants must register for the production by Tuesday, Feb. 4.

All roles in "Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR." will be played by youth with special needs (artists) who are partnered with peer mentors. Penguin Project is open to youth ages 10-22.

Rehearsals are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 4. A complete rehearsal schedule will be available at the registration meetings. Performances are set for June 5-7 and 12-14.

The Playhouse’s Penguin Project is sponsored by Alexis Verzal Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, Ameritas, Union Bank & Trust and ArtFX. Season sponsors are Russ’s Market and KFOR.