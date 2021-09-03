LCP offers free performance of "The Fantasticks" to frontline heroes

Lincoln Community Playhouse will offer a free performance of "The Fantasticks" to frontline heroes at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“We hope lots of hospital workers, grocery store employees, police and emergency personnel will come to see the show and lose themselves in the music, romance and joy of 'The Fantasticks,'” said Morrie Enders, executive director.

Frontline heroes can make a reservation for up to four people at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"The Fantasticks," by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, is the world’s longest-running musical (it played 44 years in its original New York City run). This funny and romantic musical is about a boy, a girl and their fathers who try to keep them apart. It is a world of moonlight and magic, rich with breathtaking poetry, theatrical flourish and a beautiful score that includes "Try to Remember."

The cast includes Sean Flattery, Jocelyn Tisdale, Zephaniah Siebler, Graeme Cooper, Ken Killman, Danny Johnson, Tory Petz, Kaia Anderson and Salvador Diaz-DeBose.