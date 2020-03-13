LCIV celebrates with U.S. Department of State at annual dinner

Members and friends of the Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) were joined by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the deputy chief of the Office of International Visitors at the Bureau for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Teta Moehs, in celebrating the 80th anniversary of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) at the annual dinner March 5 in the Talon Room in downtown Lincoln.
Also joining in the evening’s festivities were two visiting international delegations hosted by the LCIV, including an IVLP group with participants from Chile, Kosovo, Moldova, Nepal, Taiwan and Turkey, as well as a delegation of leaders from Moldova on an Open World Leadership exchange. Both delegations were in Lincoln to learn more about U.S. electoral and governmental processes and to gain firsthand experience and connections here in the United States.
Since 1940, the IVLP has connected current and emerging leaders from around the world to the U.S. through short-term exchanges. The program has grown to include more than 225,000 alumni, including more than 500 current and former heads of state, and continues to build vital linkages between U.S. citizens and emerging leaders throughout the world.
You have free articles remaining.
LCIV is a part of the Global Ties U.S. Network—the largest and oldest citizen diplomacy network in the U.S. and a nonprofit partner of the U.S. Department of State—and works to provide professional programming and cultural opportunities to international visitors who come to Lincoln on these types of professional exchanges. With its beginnings as the Mayor’s Committee for International Friendship in 1966, the organization has welcomed international visitors to Lincoln for 54 years.
After the 2020 officers and board members were voted in by membership, LCIV President Crystal Bock Thiessen gave opening remarks and welcomed members, guests and the two visiting international groups. Mayor Gaylor Baird further extended the welcome before bestowing Honorary Citizenship of the City of Lincoln onto each of the program participants, which many indicated to be a highlight of their time in Nebraska.
Deputy Chief Moehs of the Office of International Visitors in Washington D.C. gave the keynote address and further emphasized the impact of the IVLP throughout its 80 years, including highlighting notable world leader alumni of the IVLP program such as Indira Gandhi of India, Margaret Thatcher of the U.K. and Jacenda Ardern of New Zealand.
Moehs also recognized the LCIV as playing an important role in citizen diplomacy by furthering the IVLP’s and U.S. foreign policy’s mission of connecting current and emerging leaders from around the world to the people of the U.S. in meaningful and dynamic ways.
For more information on LCIV, visit lciv.org. Information on the IVLP can be found at eca.state.gov/ivlp.