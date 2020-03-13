LCIV celebrates with U.S. Department of State at annual dinner

Members and friends of the Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) were joined by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the deputy chief of the Office of International Visitors at the Bureau for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Teta Moehs, in celebrating the 80th anniversary of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) at the annual dinner March 5 in the Talon Room in downtown Lincoln.

Also joining in the evening’s festivities were two visiting international delegations hosted by the LCIV, including an IVLP group with participants from Chile, Kosovo, Moldova, Nepal, Taiwan and Turkey, as well as a delegation of leaders from Moldova on an Open World Leadership exchange. Both delegations were in Lincoln to learn more about U.S. electoral and governmental processes and to gain firsthand experience and connections here in the United States.

Since 1940, the IVLP has connected current and emerging leaders from around the world to the U.S. through short-term exchanges. The program has grown to include more than 225,000 alumni, including more than 500 current and former heads of state, and continues to build vital linkages between U.S. citizens and emerging leaders throughout the world.

