LCF Garden Performance Series returns July 7
LCF Garden Performance Series returns July 7

The Shucks Brothers

The Shucks Brothers include (from left) Jim Pipher, Dave Miller and Steve Hanson. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series returns Wednesday, July 7, with a performance by the Shucks Brothers at noon on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

With flying fingers and harmonies on guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass, the Shucks Brothers are three experienced musicians who play bluegrass, ballads and instrumentals.

The series will be offered at noon every Wednesday from July 7 through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

