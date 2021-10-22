Volunteers plant wildflowers in Van Dorn Park

A dozen volunteers gathered in Van Dorn Park at Ninth and Van Dorn streets Saturday, Oct. 16, to put more than 350 pollinator plants in the ground. For several hours, the group dug holes and placed plants in areas adjacent to the mountain bike trail as part of an ongoing effort to improve the park.

The Van Dorn Park Pollinator Project is headed by volunteer Delan Lenowski, who organized Saturday’s planting effort.

“Van Dorn Park provides an opportunity for everyday citizens to restore habitat for pollinator species and urban wildlife using native wildflowers and grasses,” said Lenowski. “It’s a way to beautify a park that has become overgrown with less desirable and invasive species.”

Gary Bell, a Master Gardener, donated 250 plants for the event.

“For each of the last three years, I’ve grown several thousand native plants in my home nursery for pollinator and bird habitat,” he explained. “When I heard about the VDP project, I knew I wanted some of my plants to be part of that.”

The rest of the plants were provided at a discount from Midwest Natives Nursery in Lincoln or donated by other individuals.