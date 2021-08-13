Tour the Wild Side to highlight native plants

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and the Wachiska Audubon Society have collaborated to create a new kind of garden tour. Tour the Wild Side is a free, self-led tour across Lincoln to 11 locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.

The tour will highlight yards and green spaces with native plants, provide local resources about the plants and where to find them, and more.

“With habitat loss, rapid development and climate change, birds and insects have very little important habitat left,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager at Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie. “We can change that immensely by turning urban and suburban yards into patches of prairie.”

St. Sauver further explained how this is more beneficial economically because native plants require less water and fertilization than traditional lawns.

Tour the Wild Side locations and details are listed below and on the Wachiska Audubon Society’s website. Each tour location will have a welcome table and, as well as the landowner, roving naturalists to help answer questions about the plants, insects, birds and more. Participants can visit any location between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Midwest Natives Nursery will offer tours specifically at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22).