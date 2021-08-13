Tour the Wild Side to highlight native plants

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and the Wachiska Audubon Society have collaborated to create a new kind of garden tour. Tour the Wild Side is a free, self-led tour across Lincoln to 11 locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.
The tour will highlight yards and green spaces with native plants, provide local resources about the plants and where to find them, and more.
“With habitat loss, rapid development and climate change, birds and insects have very little important habitat left,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager at Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie. “We can change that immensely by turning urban and suburban yards into patches of prairie.”
St. Sauver further explained how this is more beneficial economically because native plants require less water and fertilization than traditional lawns.
Tour the Wild Side locations and details are listed below and on the Wachiska Audubon Society’s website. Each tour location will have a welcome table and, as well as the landowner, roving naturalists to help answer questions about the plants, insects, birds and more. Participants can visit any location between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Midwest Natives Nursery will offer tours specifically at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22).
Kids’ activities (including a 12:30 p.m. live bird presentation by the Raptor Conservation Alliance) will take place on Sunday (Aug. 22) at Walt Branch Library.
“Wachiska looks forward to partnering with Spring Creek Prairie to help people discover nature in urban places,” said Wachiska board president Theresa Pella. “It’s there, we just need to be open to seeing it."
Tour the Wild Side locations:
Saturday, Aug. 21:
• St. Sauver yard, 2911 S. 14th St.
• Moncure yard, 4520 Gertie Ave.
• Spitzer and Welsch yard, 4501 E. Eden Dr.
• Vogt yard, 3755 W. Plum St.
• Grossbart and Henkelmann yard, 3810 Stockwell St.
Sunday, Aug. 22:
• Wachiska/Walt Branch Library native garden, 6701 S. 14th St. (in back).
• Van Dorn Park, 930 High St.
• Elliott Elementary School garden, 225 S. 25th St.
• Beattie Elementary School garden, 1901 Calvert St.
• Fontenelle Building urban prairie, 4706 S. 48th St.
• Midwest Natives Nursery, 4200 S. First St. (tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. only).
Tour the Wild Side is a free event, but donations are always welcome. To help save on resources, water will be available to refill personal bottles. For information, visit wachiskaaudubon.org or email Jason at scp@audubon.org.