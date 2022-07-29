'Tour the Wild Side' and see native plants Aug. 6

Wachiska Audubon Society and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center are again collaborating to bring back last summer’s garden tour. Tour the Wild Side is a free, self-led tour across Lincoln to six locations Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The tour will highlight yards and green spaces with native plants, and provide local resources about the plants and where to find them.

“With habitat loss, rapid development and climate change, birds and insects have very little necessary habitat left," said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. "We can change that immensely by turning urban and suburban yards into patches of prairie.”

St. Sauver added: “Utilizing areas of native plants in your landscape – from window boxes to large acreages – can also save you money in mowing and water use, while creating beautiful habitat for your family as well as for the wildlife in and around Lincoln.”

Tour the Wild Side locations and details are listed below and on the Wachiska Audubon Society’s website. Each site will have a welcome table and, as well as the landowner, roving naturalists to help answer questions about the plants, insects, birds and more.

In addition, tour locations will have chances for raffle prizes, and a couple locations will have special activities. The Walt Branch Library will have kids’ activities and live birds from Raptor Conservation Alliance on view. The Arapahoe Community Garden will have a table of native plants available for donations. The Aldersgate church landscape, along with a playground for kids, will have a scavenger hunt for all ages.

Tour the Wild Side locations:

• Wachiska/Walt Library Native Plant Garden, 6701 S. 14th St. behind Walt Branch Library;

• Tim and Carol Hinkle’s home, 1305 Plumridge Rd. (near 148th and Holdrege streets);

• Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South St.;

• Arapahoe Community Gardens, 14th and Arapahoe streets;

• Peg and Larry Fletcher’s Prairie - 1900 S. 105th St. NOTE: Masks are required at this location; and

• Dave and Linda Titterington’s home, 6324 Starling Circle.

Sponsors of tour locations are Runza, U-Stop, Union Bank & Trust, Great Plains Nursery, Prairie Legacy Inc. and Wild Bird Habitat Store.

Tour the Wild Side is a free event, but donations are always welcome.

For information, location descriptions and a map, visit wachiskaaudubon.org or email St. Sauver at scp@audubon.org.