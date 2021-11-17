The latest in gardening books

With holidays approaching and the likelihood of ample reading opportunities during the winter months, several garden-related books have arrived in time for gift giving or yourself.
Having recently consumed the last of our apples, picked and stored throughout autumn, I took special note of “Apples of North America: A Celebration of Exceptional Varieties” by Tom Burford. We grow just three varieties of apples; this book presents nearly 200 North American apple varieties. You don’t have to grow your own apples to appreciate this book. It offers history, folklore and even instructions on drying apple slices.
Former education director at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Frédérique Lavoipierre, has penned a book after 10 years of writing horticulture magazine columns about natural enemies of herbivorous insects. “Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds, and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving” speaks to me. The author writes about not getting around to eliminating pests in the garden only to find that other insects did it for her. And I am fond of her notion of “disinviting certain pests.” The book is well written and includes a nicely detailed index, glossary of terms, metric conversion chart and lists of resources from websites to books and films.
The Xerces Society’s “100 Plants to Feed the Monarch: Create a Healthy Habitat to Sustain North America’s Most Beloved Butterfly” is a wonderful handbook on designing and creating a monarch-friendly landscape with readily available plants. Gorgeous photos, a migration map and advice on matching bloom time to migration make this a must-have for monarch butterfly aficionados.
For traditionalists and those seeking more sustainable practices, “The Heirloom Gardener: Traditional Plants and Skills for the Modern World” by John Forti is an inspiring, thought-provoking read. Not a how-to so much as a reflection and reminder of how we can – and should – reconnect with the natural world.
Marta McDowell’s latest book revealing how plants stirred the cherished authors of our youth is “Unearthing The Secret Garden: The Plants and Places That Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett.” One of my favorite books as a child was “The Secret Garden.” McDowell’s inference that the book may have been a gateway drug for gardeners rings true.
Last, but not least, I participated in the International Master Gardener Conference – held virtually this year – which included a keynote and workshop by Kelly Norris of Des Moines. Norris is author of “New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden.” With planting suggestions for conditions from shade to hell strips, this book is an excellent companion for those of us who seek to partner with nature in creating a garden. Norris believes gardens can be both reservoirs of ecological goodness and beautiful works of art, and that our gardens are already closer to nature than we realize. I believe it, too.
Happy reading.
Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.