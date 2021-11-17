The latest in gardening books

With holidays approaching and the likelihood of ample reading opportunities during the winter months, several garden-related books have arrived in time for gift giving or yourself.

Having recently consumed the last of our apples, picked and stored throughout autumn, I took special note of “Apples of North America: A Celebration of Exceptional Varieties” by Tom Burford. We grow just three varieties of apples; this book presents nearly 200 North American apple varieties. You don’t have to grow your own apples to appreciate this book. It offers history, folklore and even instructions on drying apple slices.

Former education director at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Frédérique Lavoipierre, has penned a book after 10 years of writing horticulture magazine columns about natural enemies of herbivorous insects. “Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds, and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving” speaks to me. The author writes about not getting around to eliminating pests in the garden only to find that other insects did it for her. And I am fond of her notion of “disinviting certain pests.” The book is well written and includes a nicely detailed index, glossary of terms, metric conversion chart and lists of resources from websites to books and films.