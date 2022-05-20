The beauty of dirt

One of the Dalai Lama’s most motivational quotes is “Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.” Never has he lived through a country or state’s primary/general election in a democracy. Nebraska recently experienced weeks of “politicians,” citizens, local and national groups participating in the dubious exercise of mudslinging, both in person and on all known medias.

I love dirt … the dirtier the better. Heaven is dirt up to my elbows. I recall a friend expressing a desire to be reincarnated as a worm, pretty much a gardener’s dream come true. Neighbors find me, sometimes pajama-clad, at dawn … working in my flower beds.

Months ago, I made plans. One long day (was it just one?) the wind blew … and continued to blow … and blow. Revised plans were created. Surely perennials existed that did well without topsoil and little moisture. Gardeners then prayed for rain without defining amounts. Monsoon-like days followed. Dirt lovers required a new set of plans. What plants survive mud, and how long does mud last?

Patience became a constant companion. Dedicated growers of flora and fauna patted their garden gloves, alphabetized fertilizers, sorted disease repellants and lit flower-scented candles.

One morning, a tiny burst of crocus appeared. I watched as this tiny soldier hung on through all types of weather, poor soul. Time now to get serious … pruning shears, dandelion stick, hand spade, clippers … sharpened and oiled, lined up, waiting for action. Seed packets were sorted by packing dates with outdated ones either prayed over or bidden a fond farewell.

Daily vigils found grape hydrangeas poking through the earth, trailed by daffodils, stunning displays of lilacs, wild mountain phlox, tulips and lilies of the valley. Thousands of gardeners across the city proudly displayed dirt under their fingernails. Gallons of water were consumed in the heat. Mother Nature listened to the gardeners’ “snap, crackle, pop” tunes with every bend, twist and wiggle made while putting the right plant in the right place.

Gardeners subscribe to the theory that at the end of the day, they should smell like dirt. They revel in sunshine and are undaunted by mud. Gardeners have good souls but are killers by instinct, enjoying the demise of weeds and insects. Each gardener finds his/her own peace yet rejoices in the harmony of others’ landscapes.

Gardeners live in the past, present and future. People, just as perennials and annuals, are categorized as to bloom time, light exposure and type of soil best needed. The buds of yesterday and today will one day be the blooms of daylilies, hollyhocks, alyssum, lantana, roses, black-eyed susans, daisies, clematis, etc. How do gardens grow? With lots of love, patience, nurturing, and very little mud.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She knows mud when she sees it and every day surrounds herself with life’s flowers. Find your inner gardener.

