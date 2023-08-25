The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) will offer several plant sales open to the public in September and October at the NSA greenhouse on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, 2150 N. 38th St.
Native plants well-suited to Nebraska’s climate and growing conditions will be available, including trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and herbs.
Plant sales are scheduled for:
Fridays, Sept. 1, 15, 22 and 29 from 12:30- 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m.-noon
Fridays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information about plant sales and other NSA events, visit plantnebraska.org/events.