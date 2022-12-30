Ring in the New Year with traditions, fruits and veggies

Start your New Year with a bit of luck and nutritious eating. Try a few of these food-related traditions and then plan on growing a few of your own to enjoy.

Eating grapes on New Year’s Eve is a Mexican food tradition. One grape is eaten with each stroke of midnight and is believed to lead to prosperity in the year ahead. Grapes are low in saturated fats and relatively high in vitamins C and K.

If space allows, grow your own grapes in a sunny location on decorative arbors and trellises. Use these as a decorative and edible entryway to the garden, as screening or to provide shade. Plan for the squirrels and birds that may join you during harvest season.

Increase your good luck and prosperity by including a cabbage dish. This German, Irish and U.S. tradition is tied to the fact that cabbage leaves resemble money, promoting personal wealth.

You can start your own cabbage plants from seeds or purchase transplants from your favorite garden center. Plant cabbage in the garden in spring for an early summer harvest or plant in mid-summer for a fall harvest. Preserve your cabbage by quartering, blanching and freezing some for use in your favorite cabbage dishes and New Year’s celebration.

In the southern United States, black-eyed peas have long been part of the New Year’s celebration. Many people believe the swelling of the peas as they cook represents prosperity, while others think their shape resembles coins.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables elevates the fun of these New Year’s celebrations. It also encourages all of us to eat healthier, a common resolution for many.